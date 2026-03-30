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How to Read the Houthis’ Late Entry Into the Iran War
My reading for the Stimson Center. Evidence on supply chains, fuel, and interdiction suggests the Houthis cannot sustain what they just announced. The…
18 hrs ago
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Fatima Abo Alasrar
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The Saudi-Led War at Eleven: How Iran's Houthis Survived the Storm
On March 26, 2015, Saudi Arabia launched Operation Decisive Storm to dislodge the Houthis from power in Yemen. Eleven years later, the movement is…
Mar 27
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Fatima Abo Alasrar
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Maximum Pressure, Minimum Strategy. What Is the Iran War For?
Iran is losing the military war and winning the economic one. The Gulf is absorbing the consequences. And Washington cannot explain what comes next.
Mar 24
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Fatima Abo Alasrar
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On Houthi Bullshit and Taxonomy of Speculation
The Iran-backed Houthis are probably, definitely, possibly, and absolutely not joining the war. But also, they might.
Mar 22
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Fatima Abo Alasrar
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Why Death to America Can Wait
My latest in Foreign Policy on why the Axis of Resistance's loudest member went quiet.
Mar 16
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Fatima Abo Alasrar
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Escorting Through a Minefield: The Reality of Iran’s Strait of Hormuz Strategy
Iran's sea mines are in the water. We revisit the IRGC's February signaling that telegraphed this exact scenario as a deterrent.
Mar 12
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Fatima Abo Alasrar
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The Red Death: Iran-backed Houthis Prepare for a Ground War in Yemen.
Iran-backed Houthis spent months converting northern Yemen's entire civilian infrastructure into a conscription apparatus. The force they built is for a…
Mar 8
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Fatima Abo Alasrar
31
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Khamenei Killed in Tehran, What Happens to Iran's Proxy Network Now?
Ali Khamenei is dead and his command structure with him. But the system he built is still running, and no one in Washington is clear on what comes next.
Mar 2
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Fatima Abo Alasrar
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February 2026
Axis Week in Brief
Confidence grows across the axis that U.S. action on Iran is not coming, Huckabee tells Carlson Israel can take land from the Nile to the Euphrates…
Feb 26
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Fatima Abo Alasrar
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Axis Week in Brief
Iran talks move from Muscat to Geneva, the IRGC tests Hormuz, Russia and China mock NATO at Munich, and the Epstein files ripple across the axis…
Feb 21
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Fatima Abo Alasrar
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Axis Week in Brief
A weekly synthesis of coordinated authoritarian information operations across select Iran-led Axis (Hezbollah & Houthis) and aligned state media (Russia…
Feb 12
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Fatima Abo Alasrar
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Sacred Cloth and Secular Rot: Why the Houthis and Russia Are Obsessed With Jeffrey Epstein
The DOJ released three million pages. Moscow, Tehran, and Sanaa knew exactly what to do with them
Feb 7
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Fatima Abo Alasrar
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