Axis Weekly: The Houthis Price the Saudi Track
The Tanuma campaign, the Fujairah strike, and the spy-network operation: April 29 – May 5, 2026
The Houthi political project this week converged on Saudi Arabia. Three campaigns converged in parallel: a Tanuma-1923 grievance that saturated Houthi media, a celebration of Iranian strikes on the UAE, and a spy-network operation that converted announced confessions into a domestic state-building campaign. Hormuz dominated international headlines.
Some weeks, the analytical work happens in places no one is looking. This was one of them.