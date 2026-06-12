The Iran-backed Houthis resumed direct attacks on Israel on June 8 after a lull that had held since their late-March and early-April strikes, firing what they described as a missile barrage at the “Jaffa area” (Tel Aviv), though Israel said two missiles were intercepted) Houthis also declared a complete ban on Israeli navigation in the Red Sea. The move is best read as more than open-ended solidarity. Its timing tracks what was happening to Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the choices behind it, not to close the Strait that they have been threatening to close, but to strike Israel instead after staying out until now, are the puzzle this issue works through. That is the strategic surface. Underneath it, across the same two weeks, runs the quieter and more durable project: the ideological infrastructure the Houthis are building at home, the effort to win the population through religious doctrine and to ground a claim to legitimate authority in it. The centerpiece was the Day of Wilayah, a Shia commemoration that the movement is turning into a national observance.