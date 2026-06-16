There is a kind of war that the United States has fought many times in this region. It is entered with conviction, prosecuted with force, and abandoned without ever deciding what it was for. The deal with Iran is the latest of them, and Tehran, which has its own long memory, understands this better than Washington does. Given the power mismatch between the two, one might have expected Washington to dominate the narrative of the settlement. Instead, Tehran is the side calling the agreement a victory. But read the American press the same morning, and the deal was a president climbing out of a war he could not finish.

But the pressure to end the war and come to a ceasefire came from a host of forces that were not factored in at the beginning, pressures that neither side was able to fully control. For the average American citizen, it was the concern at the gas pump as oil prices kept climbing, and an administration that had entered loudly found itself answering to a public that wanted out, knowing an unfinished war could cost it at the midterms. For the Gulf, moreover, and for the mediators who suddenly held the room, Oman, Qatar, Pakistan, and the Saudis, it was the closed strait and the cost of a war on their doorstep that brought the urgency. None of this had much to do with Tehran’s conduct at the table, or with the nuclear question. The ceasefire carries a small set of requirements inside it and a far larger set outside, and it was the outside set that shaped how the war was fought and how it ended.

The Gulf was the clearest of those outside pressures. No state was hit harder than the UAE, its ports and energy infrastructure struck as Iran widened the war, and the calculation in Tehran was that the Gulf, facing economic shock, would press Washington to bring the campaign to an end. When the deal came, the UAE foreign ministry welcomed it carefully, emphasizing “the uninterrupted flow of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz,” and the rest of the Gulf and Turkey followed with their own statements.

The victory narrative for Tehran was built on top of that pressure. And although it shouldn’t surprise anyone that Iran and its so-called “Axis of Resistance” are claiming a win, what’s interesting is that they are using a Western scorecard to validate it. On June 14, the Tehran daily Hamshahri ran a front-page infographic announcing “the echo of Iran’s victory in the world,” and stacked a column of mastheads down the margin to prove it, Foreign Policy, CNN, The Atlantic, the BBC, Deutsche Welle, each clipped to a line conceding that Iran had come out ahead. For them, this was a great victory over the American order, certified by the American press. One front page reached further back, casting Trump as a Pharaoh who would meet his Moses.

Tehran’s Terms of Survival

Yet the loud triumphalism of the hardline press obscures something that could be easily missed: that Tehran wanted and needed this deal just as much as Washington needed an exit. The Islamic Republic has spent four decades bending toward whoever holds the leverage and calling the bend a triumph, and it has wanted off this particular road for some time. In fact, despite Tehran’s narrative of resilience, within a month of the war former Foreign Minister Javad Zarif published an extraordinary roadmap in Foreign Affairs, detailing a list of concessions to reach an agreement with the United States. Zarif explicitly urged the regime in Tehran to use its wartime resilience to “declare victory and make a deal,” trading nuclear limits for the lifting of the economic sanctions currently choking the state. The maneuver was legible at the time, and I argued as much then: the ideology bends to the leverage, and the bend gets renamed a triumph. The Zarif essay was that pattern set down in Foreign Affairs, an accommodation presented as strategy and circulated for an American readership. What is striking, looking at the memorandum now, is how closely it tracks the bargain Zarif sketched: the nuclear question deferred, the strait reopened, sanctions relief held out in exchange. The settlement Tehran is calling a victory is roughly the one its own diplomat proposed before the war was even over.

Two infographics from Hamshahri, June 16. On the right, the deal as a balance sheet, “What did we get? What did we give?”, with America’s commitments and Iran’s set in briefcases against each other. On the left, June 15, a breakdown of the memorandum’s terms: sixty days, renewable, the guarantees, and the nuclear file and sanctions left to a final round.Hamshahari, June 16, 15.

For all the insistence that the deal came on Iran’s terms, Zarif’s plea revealed the depth of Iranian exhaustion. It is hard to find a true hegemony in a deal sought by a state whose leader was killed, whose successor was wounded, and whose economy is in ruins. Turning bare survival into something worth crowing about is simply how the movement feeds itself and pacifies its domestic audience.

The illusion of a grand victory is being generated from Moscow as well, though for entirely different reasons. Writing in the Russian state outlet RIA Novosti just before the deal was finalized, the columnist Pyotr Akopov argued that Washington had ultimately defeated not Iran, but itself, noting that Trump could not force Tehran to surrender its enriched uranium without triggering a ground war the American public would never accept. To save face, Akopov wrote, Trump tried a last-minute “move with a knight,” demanding that Muslim nations like Saudi Arabia and Pakistan join the Abraham Accords so his retreat could be dressed up as an even more historic event. And while this is Moscow’s preferred and self-serving narrative, the shape of the critique is not far-fetched. The Trump administration entered the war with a long menu of objectives that kept narrowing and widening, drawing criticism and concern from the American public and from regional allies, and the confusion benefited Tehran.

Screenshot of a column by Pyotr Akopov: "The war is over. America came up short, Iran got stronger, Israel lost." Two kings on a board above the Tehran skyline, his verdict that Washington defeated no one but itself. RIA Novosti, June 16.

The Gulf’s welcome, though, carried a worry the celebrations in Tehran did not. Months earlier, with the strait closed, the UAE’s envoy to the United Nations had named the danger directly: “The Strait of Hormuz cannot become a bargaining chip for Iran”. The deal that ended the war left it as exactly that.

From what is known so far, the memorandum is an interim arrangement rather than a settlement. It extends the ceasefire for sixty days, lifts the American naval blockade, and reopens the Strait of Hormuz to commercial traffic, with passage to be regulated by Iran in coordination with Oman. Iran agrees again not to build a nuclear weapon and to freeze enrichment while a more detailed accord is negotiated, with its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to be diluted inside the country under a future agreement. Roughly twenty-four billion dollars in frozen Iranian funds sits at the center of the bargain, and the two sides already describe its release differently, Tehran expecting half up front, Washington insisting on compliance first. The text has not been published, and the declared halt on “all fronts,” including Lebanon, is the line Tehran leans on hardest.

Lebanon is where Iran’s forward position is most exposed and most valuable, and keeping it inside the deal rather than carved out for separate handling means the protection, such as it is, travels with it. Written into the “all fronts” language, the arrangement stretches the deal’s cover over Hezbollah, so that a strike on Beirut becomes, on paper, a violation of an understanding with Washington. What that paper is worth is already disputed. Iran says the memorandum requires Israel to withdraw from Lebanon; its foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, has described the deal as a contest of two sides, the United States and Israel against Iran and Hezbollah, and called continued Israeli action in Lebanon a violation of it. American officials say it requires no such thing. The two sides are describing the deal differently in public, and Israeli strikes have continued. What Iran secured may be less the protection of Lebanon than the right to claim that protection was promised, a distinction the next sixty days will settle. Israel has its own set of internal considerations to account for, and it will act on those in Lebanon as it judges necessary, whatever the understanding says. The strikes that continued after the announcement of the ceasefire deal are a reminder of that. Hours before the memorandum was to be signed, Israel struck Beirut in response to a Hezbollah attack it called minor, delaying the signing and, by Trump’s own account to Axios, leaving him shocked and furious at an ally he could not control.

A Russian state commentary on the same deal, headlined “Trump negotiates, Israel pays.” Its argument: Israel struck hard but could not turn military superiority into a political result, the Iran-Lebanon-Hezbollah link survived, and Iran won the only way it knows how, by waiting. (RT, June 16.)

For Tehran, though, Lebanon was never just a forward position on a map. Jebel Amel, the Shia south of Lebanon, is one of the oldest homes of the faith that Iran governs in the name of, the ground that supplied many of the scholars Safavid Persia brought in to build its Shia order five centuries ago. Tehran sees the defense of Lebanon as the defense of a source, not a satellite, and the memorandum reads in the Iranian press as the recovery of something that was never up for negotiation.

Hezbollah had been losing ground in Lebanon before the deal arrived, and if anyone has been paying attention, it was feeling its grip loosen under pressure from the opposition inside the country. Days earlier, the Lebanese government reopened René Moawad Airport at Qlayaat in the north, dormant for decades, the country’s second civilian gateway and one beyond Hezbollah’s reach. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam insisted it was no replacement for Beirut’s airport, the kind of denial that names the thing it denies, and the opening landed as a direct challenge to Hezbollah’s hold on the country’s links to the outside world.

Which is why the timing of the June 8 Houthi strike on Israel should not be mistaken for Houthi solidarity with the Axis of Resistance. Strategy drove the decision. The move points to an effort to raise the cost of the pressure being applied to Hezbollah in Lebanon. The Houthis stayed out of the war through its heaviest months, including the worst of the strikes on Lebanon, and moved only when Hezbollah’s grip on the country began to slip. The front with the least to lose was sent to raise the cost for the fronts with the most.

Pressure on Washington

The pressure on Washington was domestic before it was anything else. By June, the war was over a hundred days old and unauthorized, and the costs had reached the kind of voter who does not follow foreign policy: five-dollar gas, six-dollar diesel, fertilizer a Kentucky farmer could not afford but understood was the price of a war in the Middle East.

On June 3, the House passed a war powers resolution to force an end to the fighting, 215 to 208, the first time such a measure had cleared either chamber since the war began, with four Republicans crossing the aisle to vote against their own president. Speaker Johnson had tried weeks earlier to bury an identical vote by sending the House home before it could be held; it came back anyway. The administration that had entered loudly was now being told, by its own party, that the war had to end.

From outside, the same message arrived in a different language. The Gulf was absorbing the costs of a war it neither controlled nor fully understood, left to bear the economic consequences of a strategy largely designed elsewhere. Meanwhile, Russia and China had pressed for a ceasefire from the first week, China’s foreign minister working the phones across Tehran, Tel Aviv, and the Gulf, both governments refusing to let new sanctions through. Even Iran’s friends wanted the war over, for reasons of their own.

In the general scheme of things, ending the war was perhaps unavoidable because the campaign had reached the point where Iran could not be broken any further, and the United States could not remain without the kind of open-ended ground commitment it had no appetite for. We had seen its shape before. A year ago, in the Red Sea, the United States bombed the Houthis for two months and then walked away from an adversary a fraction of Iran’s size, a ceasefire the Houthis had sought and then claimed as a victory. That was the rehearsal. This is the same thing at full scale, and from the first day, it was always going to end somewhere near here, because Iran’s whole theory of itself is that it outlasts powers stronger than it is, and the United States went in without an ending that would not prove the point.

It is tempting to call this mutual exhaustion and leave it there, two sides equally loud, equally spent, each with its own reasons to back out. But the two are not weak in the same way. Iran came out of the war badly hurt, its leader killed, its economy choking, its commanders living on target lists, and yet the degradation is not what the war is remembered for, because the Strait of Hormuz became the only thing anyone was watching, and a state that can still close the strait is not read as the loser, whatever it lost. The United States had enough force, but what it lacked was a purpose it could name to anyone, including itself.

Yet the most important consequence of the war may not be strategic at all. Some Iranians had hopes at the outset, when the regime had never looked weaker, and it was possible, for a season, to believe it would not survive the war. It survived, and worse, it prospered, because the war handed the mullahs exactly the external enemy a regime like this one needs to justify its grip at home, and the state that had entered at its lowest ebb emerged a Goliath, the tallest of all over its own people. And although I do not want to sound like a broken record, had anyone been paying attention, the pattern was already there to see in the Iran-backed Houthis, who turned their weapons inward the moment the United States walked away from the Red Sea, sentencing seventeen Yemenis to death for spying, raiding UN offices, and labeling an ever-widening circle of their own population American or Israeli agents, eliminating the threat from within so that no revolution could take hold while the threat from without was real. That is the lesson Tehran has now absorbed, that the danger can converge from outside and inside at once, and the cost of any reckoning has been set, deliberately, very high for everyone who might attempt one.

The Trump administration came to this war as Washington comes to most things in the region, certain of its power and vague about its purpose. But neither the certainty nor the vagueness is what ended it. The same pressures that forced the ceasefire are still in the room: the strait that can be closed again, the markets that will climb again, the allies whose patience is already spent. The memorandum buys sixty days. The pressures that made it necessary will still be there when the sixty days are up.

Iranian state infographic, the flag raised in the pose of Iwo Jima: “the echo of Iran’s victory in the world.” Down the margin, a column of Western mastheads, Foreign Policy, CNN, the Atlantic, the BBC, Deutsche Welle, each clipped to a line conceding Iran had won, with RT, Haaretz, and Global Research folded in among them. Hamshahri June 14, 2026

The front page of Javan: “Long live the Islamic Republic of Iran.” The crowd stands behind a wall whose every brick is a war aim the enemy failed to achieve: complete surrender, missile disarmament, civil war, economic collapse, the killing of a million Iranians, nuclear dismantlement, each one laid up as proof of what the Republic withstood. Javan, June 16.

The Iranian state press presenting Lebanon as a front held, not a file Israel could carve off: Hezbollah and Iranian flags raised under "the fourth side of power." (Sobh-e No, June 16.)