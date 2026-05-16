Today's Houthi media output was dense enough that we thought it was worth sending out on its own. The Houthis seem to have opened a new Don Quixote frontline against the burning of the Quran for mobilization. Why? Likely to distract the local population from the local problems surrounding them, which are too many. Today, May 15, they called for a nationwide protest against the act, even though days have passed since the event occurred. After many statements from different Houthi-controlled institutions, Abdulmalik al-Houthi made a written statement to finalize the anger wave, calling for marches to protest the burning of the Quran and the desecration of the holy sites in Palestine. (Fatima also noted that Abdulmalik al-Houthi has not appeared in public since April 21; he has recently been going off-screen, which is unusual for him, and the Houthi militia substitutes statements instead.)

Collage from Houthi Media.

Yesterday, Thursday, May 14, the office of the UN Special Envoy for Yemen announced the first phase of an all-for-all prisoner exchange between the Yemeni government and the Houthis. The Houthi media is treating it as an accomplishment that everyone is saluting each other for. Senior figures are congratulating each other. Mohammed Abdulsalam (chief mediator, US-designated terrorist) announced that the exchange is part of the Stockholm Agreement. Why? Because the regime can continue rounding up people from the streets whenever it wants and calling them spies, the way it did today by abducting a journalist. It's absurd. Meanwhile, Sultan al-Samei, one of the troublemakers inside the Houthi movement and a vocal one, is becoming marginalized after days of signals that he is being pushed away.

Finally, and this is so trivial it is not worth mentioning, but here we are… the problem of the woman claiming to be the daughter of Saddam Hussein is still ongoing, so Nasraddin Amer, the Houthi information chief, had to make a statement about it. We won't mention this in our weekly briefing, because honestly, we shouldn't. But this is just for anyone who wants to be in the know.

Something worth pausing on that surfaced today: the Houthi deputy minister of foreign affairs, Abu-Ras, held discussions with the Russian ambassador, the same day a picture surfaced on social media of Maeen Abdulmalik, former prime minister of the UN-backed government, now a consultant for the presidency office. Russia seems to be casting a wide net at the moment.

The Houthis are also covering the BRICS summit, and the coverage rotates around the countries they keep returning to: Iran, India, the UAE, Russia, and China. The way they read BRICS is not as an economic bloc but as the formation of a counter-order, in which Arab-Islamic culture must be defended against Western hegemony as a matter of civilizational survival. Western dominance is not just political or military for them; it is cultural, and BRICS is read as the architecture through which that dominance gets pushed back.

The Houthis are also increasingly focused on AI, but it is worth understanding how, because they are not interested in AI for advancement. They are interested in it as an information warfare tool. In Houthi media today, one op-ed made the case that AI is a weapon deployed by 'the arrogant ones' against the Umma, designed to sever people from their faith identity and turn them into societies hostage to the enemy's digital assessments. Building sovereign Islamic technical systems, the piece argues, is 'a sacred jihad' equivalent to military confrontation, possibly more important. Saudi Arabia and the UAE get named as Washington's regional tools in the digital domain. Read closely, the argument is not really about AI. It is about splitting from the open internet, building something closer to the Iranian model of a sovereign national network, justified in fully theological language. A Chinese firewall in theological language.

Houthi cartoonist today on Saba News. Trump is drowning in Hormuz and wants China to save him. The depiction is consistent with how Houthi media has been covering the summit all day.

The coverage of Saudi Arabia is oscillating between mentioning it as a war criminal and as a good-faith state, and the country is facing a huge all-direction campaign that seems inevitable. After the Tanuma pilgrims massacre, which took place during the Hajj season in 1923, was set as the historic account for grievances, the daily records they keep for KSA continue. Today's news uses the video archives to produce a twenty-seven-minute documentary about the Dahyan school bus incident in Saada from August 2018, when a Saudi-led coalition airstrike killed over forty children on a summer field trip. The bus is being heavily amplified across Houthi media, alongside other raids that killed civilians, displayed daily. Saudi injury is being kept present-tense. The point is not to remember, it is to refuse to forget.

Yet, there are some softer op-eds and articles on Sep26 and al-Masira that are trying to flirt slightly with the Saudis' 'good faith,' even as they credit the prisoner exchange to pressure on Saudi Arabia. From our observations, that pressure means the condensed media campaign of the past two weeks, with every card they had played across media and social media. Clergy on al-Thawra are attacking both the Saudi government and the UN-backed Yemeni government for the agreements previously signed.

Al-Thawrah, May 15. Full-page spread with oil tankers alongside a red-shaded map of Yemen. Headline: "Yemen Scholars Association: No legitimacy for a traitorous leadership that targets Yemen and confiscates its wealth for the benefit of the Saudi regime." The visual ties sovereign wealth directly to territorial integrity.

Houthi media is also covering Araghchi’s remarks on the war on Iran. Iran’s foreign minister accused the UAE of participating in the war against Iran, then closed by saying BRICS remains strong and cohesive regardless. Both halves are published together. BRICS has been moving toward a security architecture since the Kazan summit in 2024, with security cooperation named as one of the bloc’s three pillars. One BRICS member publicly accusing another of fighting against; it is the architecture failing in real time.

As Trump leaves China today, Houthi media is framing him as the weaker figure in the room. The version of the summit that gets published is Xi's. Xi says Beijing and Washington agreed to keep trade ties stable, and no parallel Trump statement runs alongside it. Houthi media on the same day also argues that the US is moving away from the MQ-9 drone program after losses over Yemen and Iran, citing Breaking Defense. The Houthi outlet adds its own number on top: nearly 200 drones shot down over Iran and Yemen. They are faithfully committed to this framing, and Axis Weekly has been covering it extensively.

Iran is covered mainly through statements from its leaders, and mainly about Trump's threats, which they say will never affect them or their military creed. The Houthi media is adding its own framing on top, emphasizing the Islamic identity of the Iranian people. The point is to generate sympathy on religious grounds: Iran is Muslim, Trump is an infidel, and the audience in the region should know which side it is on!

The other items in Houthi media today fall within the same integrated field. Today is the seventy-eighth anniversary of the Nakba, the mass displacement of Palestinians from their land in 1948 that remains the foundational grievance of Arab and Muslim political memory. Houthi media is commemorating it, with Hezbollah linked to the idea of resistance and the chronology presented as evidence that Israelis only respond to strength. Amplified across the day, the anniversary becomes the pretext for a larger argument: that investing in weapons and recruitment is a moral right, even a moral obligation, for the nations of the so-called Axis of Resistance.

More to be found in next week’s briefing. Stay tuned!