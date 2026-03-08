On March 6, 2026, as American and Israeli strikes hit Iran for the seventh consecutive day, thousands of Yemenis filled Saba’in Square in Sana’a. They waved Iranian flags. They chanted “Allahu Akbar Khomeini Rahbar” in Persian. Al Masirah broadcast it with Persian subtitles. The hashtags on screen read “With Iran and Lebanon.” Pictures of Khamenei were held aloft alongside slogans promising retaliation. The language was unmistakable: military escalation was coming.

But this was exactly the posture of the weeks before the war, when Houthi leaders promised to turn the Red Sea into death for the enemies of God. Abd al-Malik al-Houthi had called them into the streets. He had mobilized them through the same channels that had been running for months: the mosques, the tribal networks, the mobilization offices embedded in every governorate. One week into a war that killed their patron’s supreme leader, the Houthis had not fired a single missile. They had organized a rally.

A war that has killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, devastated Iranian military infrastructure, and drawn Hezbollah and Iraqi militias into direct combat with Israel and the United States. The Houthis have responded with protests, speeches, and declarations of “complete solidarity.” Abd al-Malik al-Houthi says his forces have their “fingers on the trigger, ready to respond at any moment.” Today he went further, pledging to join the fight outright.

But whether and when the Houthis fire their next missile is not the point of this piece. The point is what they have been building on the ground, in the open, for months, while the world’s attention was fixed on missiles and shipping lanes.

A still from a Houthi video published on al-Maseera website on Feb 7, 2026 showing moblization for a Red Sea campaign

A Nationwide Conscription Machine

A month before the Iran war began, uniformed fighters marched through Hodeidah governorate. Houthi media framed it as a "military parade of security formations in readiness and preparation like a solid structure in guarding the Red Sea." The event was branded around a single phrase: "the guardian of the Red Sea and the Red Death."

That phrase, “Red Death,” had been circulating in Houthi rhetoric since early 2026 as a promise of what would befall American and Israeli forces in the Red Sea. But the mobilization it was attached to tells a different story. This was not a missile unit. It was not a naval force. It was foot soldiers, marching through coastal districts, organized by local mobilization offices, framed around ground defense. The “Red Death” was being redefined in practice: not a strike capability but a ground force, designed to make any attempt to take the Yemeni coastline prohibitively costly.

The hashtag on the broadcast: “Ready for the next round.”

The scale of what preceded this moment is difficult to overstate. The Houthis have transformed their military recruitment from scattered district events into a nationwide apparatus. In Mawiyah district, Taiz, five hundred fighters graduated from a single ceremony, the “tenth phase” of what the Houthis call their “Al-Aqsa Flood” courses. Months earlier, these courses existed as unnamed “batches,” small-scale events framed around martyrdom commemorations. By January 2026, they were running simultaneously across every governorate the Houthis control in northern Yemen.

The geographic spread is total. Rayma. Rural Taiz. Ibb. The Hodeidah coast. Saada. Al-Bayda. This has extended well beyond the highland Zaidi heartland into communities with no organic connection to the movement’s ideological foundations.

The institutional capture is where the apparatus becomes undeniable. Universities now function as recruitment pipelines: a student parade at Dhamar University, graduates presenting in Bani Qais, events at Al-Hudaydah University. But the monitoring reveals how far this extends beyond campuses. Employees of the Telecommunications Corporation in Ibb were graduated from the courses in a formal ceremony. The Water Corporation in Sana’a ran combat maneuvers for its staff. Hodeidah International Airport personnel completed what was described as the Authority’s 17th course. In Bani Qais, Hajjah, more than 500 athletes from local sports teams were paraded in a single graduation display organized by the directorate’s mobilization office and youth branch. Government ministries host combat courses for their employees. Armed demonstrations in Hajjah confirm “readiness to confront enemies.” Utmah tribes in Dhamar declare mobilization.

When an employee’s workplace, a student’s university, a worshipper’s mosque, and a villager’s tribal sheikh are all feeding into the same pipeline, and when graduation is photographed and broadcast on state media, the voluntariness is structurally coerced. There is no institution left in Houthi-controlled northern Yemen that is not also a mobilization apparatus.

By March 6, the system delivered. Hodeidah rallied across 317 locations (some of this could be exaggerated by Houthis’ reporting but we have tracked over 160 mobilizations in 2026 alone.) Locations accross their territory including Saada marched. A clerics’ meeting at the Great Mosque declared supporting Iran a religious obligation. Every governorate activated within hours.

Clerics meeting at the Great Mosque in Sana'a, March 6, 2026, titled 'The Obligation of Muslims to Support Iran, Lebanon, and Palestine Against the Enemies of the Nation, America and Israel.' The Houthi Mufti declared supporting Iran a religious duty

Who Goes To Battle First?

The Houthis have historically operated through tight circles of trust. Leadership positions, sensitive military roles, and command structures are drawn from a narrow base of Zaydi families with long-standing ties to the movement. What is unusual is what the monitoring shows happening at the periphery.

Across Houthi-controlled northern Yemen, the mobilization apparatus has extended into predominantly Shafi’i (Sunni) communities that have no historical alignment with the movement’s theological foundations. These are areas long known for rejecting the kind of sectarian mobilization that the Houthis represent. Yet the monitoring documents not only military recruitment in these communities but the imposition of the movement’s own commemorative rituals, its martyrdom culture, its Quranic school system, and its loyalty frameworks onto populations whose religious traditions are distinct from Zaydi practice.

Rayma stood out in the monitoring because the concentration of events in a Sunni governorate raised an immediate question: what is the Houthis’ interest in a place like this?

A search of Houthi official media coverage of Rayma reveals the answer. The record shows a three-layered system operating simultaneously. The first layer is overt mobilization: waqfat, or public stands, organized on a mass scale. On January 10, Houthi official media reported 445 separate stands across Rayma “confirming readiness to confront enemies.” On January 16, 424 stands “confirming continued mobilization.” On January 30, 450 stands under the slogan “If you return, we return, and ready for the next round.” On February 6, 150 marches “confirming readiness for the next round with the enemy.” Three to four hundred organized events in a single governorate on a single day, repeated weekly.

The second layer is institutional indoctrination. Every government office in Rayma, health, education, agriculture, security, finance, zakat, civil service, roads, cleaning fund, tourism, produced separate events commemorating Zaydi martyrdom figures: Hussein al-Houthi, Saleh al-Samad. Officials were photographed visiting shrines, laying wreaths, reciting Al-Fatiha. The Martyr Al-Ghamari Football Championship ran through Rayma’s schools. Al-Aqsa Flood courses cycled through their phases: courses launched in Al-Jabin in late 2024, graduates marched in January, new cohorts enrolled throughout.

The third layer is the deepest. A “Martyr of the Quran Secondary School for Islamic Sciences” operates in Al-Jabin, teaching Zaydi theological content in a Shafi’i community. The mobilization officer inspected it in January, stressing the need to “protect the youth from misguided cultures.” Quranic academies held graduation ceremonies. Religious seminars on the Isra and Mi’raj and the birth of Fatima al-Zahra were organized by the local authority. This is not mobilization. This is the construction of a permanent ideological infrastructure in territory where it did not previously exist.

Rayma is where the monitoring went closest. It is almost certainly not where the pattern is most intense.

Ibb, another predominantly Shafi’i governorate, confirms this is systemic. The same search of Houthi official media reveals the identical apparatus: Al-Aqsa Flood course graduates from the Telecommunications Corporation and the Media Office paraded in formal ceremonies. In Al-Makhadir district, 180 fighters graduated from the second level of the courses as early as September 2025, months before Rayma’s earliest recorded events. Armed tribal gatherings in Al-Udayn, Al-Radma, Al-Sabra, Madikhara, and Far’ al-Udayn declared “general mobilization and readiness.” The water corporation held a waqfa celebrating the spy network crackdown. Al-Jazeera University held a joint commemoration of both Hussein al-Houthi and Saleh al-Samad. The “Shahid al-Samad Secondary School” operates and graduates students. District by district, ministry by ministry, the same template.

Two Sunni governorates. The same three-layered system: mass public stands, institutional participation forced through every government office, and the implantation of Zaydi religious education infrastructure. The communities marching through Al-Jabin and Al-Makhadir did not build the Quranic schools their children are now enrolled in. They did not choose the martyrdom commemorations they are now required to attend. The apparatus was brought to them.

What is emerging is a two-tier system: an inner ring of committed Zaydi fighters who staff the command structure and technical units, and an outer ring of conscripted Shafi’i and Sunni foot soldiers who provide the mass. These are communities that do not share the Houthis’ theological commitments, that have no ideological stake in the “Axis of Resistance,” and that are being dragged into a war that is not theirs by a movement that treats their bodies as a renewable resource.

If the Houthis enter this war, the structure of this mobilization suggests it will be conscripts from Rayma and other areas who bear disproportionate frontline risk. Not because they believe in the cause, but because they are expendable to those who do.

Tribal Mobilization in Rayma, Feb 2026. Houthi News

The Loyalty Machine

Totalitarian movements do not merely demand obedience. They demand participation. The distinction matters. Obedience can be passive. Participation is a form of complicity that restructures the individual’s relationship to the system: once you have marched, you are implicated; once you are implicated, dissent becomes self-incrimination.

The Houthis have built exactly this kind of machine, and they have disguised it as religious observance.

Every martyrdom anniversary becomes a mobilization event. The commemoration of Saleh al-Samad’s assassination, which the Houthis observed on a timeline disconnected from the actual date, produced armed tribal gatherings across multiple governorates, each concluding with declarations of “readiness for the next round.” The anniversary of Hussein al-Houthi’s death generates identical mobilizations framed as “loyalty to the martyrs.” The Friday of Rajab, the birth of Fatima al-Zahra, and the Quran desecration protests of December 2025 each produce the same output. Armed demonstrations. Combat exercises. Pledges to the leadership. New enrollments in Al-Aqsa Flood courses.

This is what I flagged in my January 26 signal report, more than 40 separate events on a single day commemorating al-Samad, with institutional participation photographed and documented across every ministry and governorate. Ministries of Oil, Education, Agriculture, Economy, Health, Finance, Culture, and Social Affairs held formal commemorations. Officials from each were photographed visiting shrines, laying wreaths, and reciting Al-Fatiha.

These commemorations function as loyalty diagnostics. Participation is ritualized, visible, and documentable. The leadership can assess who showed up and who didn’t, which institution complied and which dragged its feet, before the real mobilization demands arrive. The population was sorted ahead of what was to come.

The system extends into sports. The “Martyr Al-Ghamari Football Championship” ran simultaneously across Al Mahwit, Hajjah, Rayma, and Ibb, with each tournament functioning as a community mobilization event. Mobilization officers attended award ceremonies. Readiness declarations were embedded in the proceedings.

The Houthi system does not feel like coercion because it saturates every calendar date, every social function, every institutional encounter. No one is conscripted in the formal sense. Everyone simply lives in a society where every structure they encounter is already oriented toward their eventual military participation. The protest is the recruitment event. The grievance is the lubricant. The commemoration is the census.

By March 6, when the call for Iran solidarity marches went out, every governorate had delivered within hours. Not because the population spontaneously chose to act, but because the infrastructure had already determined that they would.

From Missiles to Manpower.

The mobilization surge correlates precisely with a convergence of strategic pressures that degraded the Houthis’ sophisticated capabilities while leaving their manpower reservoir untouched.

A still from a Houthi video published on al-Maseera website on Feb 7, 2026 showing moblization for a Red Sea campaign

Between August and October 2025, Israeli airstrikes killed the Houthi Prime Minister, approximately a dozen cabinet members, and Chief of Staff Mohammed al-Ghamari. International naval operations complicated weapons resupply. The collapse of Assad in Syria removed a critical Axis node. Hezbollah absorbed devastating strikes. The patron who built the Houthis’ military machine became less able to sustain it.

The numbers confirm the squeeze. Through July 2025, UN experts counted 101 Houthi ballistic missiles fired at Israel, of which 38 percent failed outright. In a single interdiction that July, U.S. Central Command seized over 750 tons of Iranian-origin materiel bound for the Houthis, including hundreds of missiles, warheads, seekers, drone engines, and radar systems. A 2026 supply chain study found that more than 80 percent of items seized in 2024-2025 were manufacturing inputs, not finished weapons, evidence that the pipeline had shifted from smuggling complete systems to attempting to sustain domestic assembly. But seekers, guidance electronics, and engines remain the bottlenecks. Every one of those requires an import. A conscript does not.

Then came the theater of a security crackdown. In November 2025, the Houthi Ministry of Interior announced the dismantling of what it called a spy network linked to a joint CIA-Mossad-Saudi intelligence operations room based in Riyadh. The operation, branded “And the Plot of Those Is Bound to Fail,” was broadcast across every Houthi outlet with extraordinary production value: filmed confessions, displayed equipment, named agents, photographed devices.

Al-Ghamari’s death was announced almost two months after the airstrikes.

The confessions were absurd on their face. The “spies” were a port worker in Ras Issa given a phone and 20,000 Yemeni riyals, approximately $35. A villager recruited by a neighbor. A taxi driver. A woman used as what the broadcast called “family cover” for car trips. Their alleged crimes included photographing wheat ships at port and taking pictures of residential buildings. These are things visible on freely available commercial satellite im agery. The Saudi-led coalition, which operates aerial surveillance, signals intelligence, and real-time satellite reconnaissance, does not recruit villagers with mobile phones to photograph grain shipments. The people paraded on screen were not intelligence operatives. They were ordinary civilians, many of them poor, selected to perform a narrative of penetration that justified what came next.

Defendants accused of spying for Saudi Arabia and Britain are presented before the Specialized Criminal Court in Sana'a, December 2025. The charges include photographing residential buildings and using GPS devices. Saba News Agency

The function of the broadcast was collective intimidation. By putting these faces on television, the Houthis sent a message to every community in northern Yemen: anyone can be accused. A photograph, a car trip, a conversation, any ordinary activity could be recast as espionage. The enemy is everywhere, and anyone who does not demonstrate loyalty is suspect. The spy network narrative was the stick. The Al-Aqsa Flood courses were the carrot. Together, they created a closed system in which participation was the only safe option.

Simultaneously, the Iranian weapons pipeline has been increasingly constrained. Sanctions, naval interdiction, and the exposure of smuggling routes have disrupted the flow of advanced components. The Houthis have pushed a “local manufacturing” narrative, branding weapons like the “Red Sea” missile as domestically produced, but the specifications of their most effective systems still track to Iranian lineages that require external supply chains.

Facing this environment, the Houthis executed a rational adaptation. When missiles and drones become constrained, you substitute with mass. When external supply chains become unreliable, you exploit the one input that doesn’t require imports: the population of northern Yemen.

Foot soldiers are the one military capability the Houthis can generate at scale without Iranian supply chains, without components that can be interdicted by naval blockades, without launch sites that can be targeted by precision strikes, and without command nodes that can be decapitated by intelligence-driven operations. You cannot sanction a conscription program. You cannot bomb a foot march. You cannot interdict a tribal gathering.

And the weapons to arm them are already there. International forces have seized an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 assault rifles and over two million rounds of ammunition bound for the Houthis since 2015, and the flow was large enough that surplus small arms are reportedly trafficked onward to Somalia for profit. Inside Houthi territory, a single demining organization has removed roughly 460,000 mines, IEDs, and unexploded ordnance, a fraction of what was laid.

Infantry is the Houthis’ hedge against everything else being degraded. The Houthis are converting their isolation into the one asset their adversaries cannot degrade: human capital.

Why the Delay

The Houthis promised to activate if Iran was attacked. Iran has been attacked. Abd al-Malik al-Houthi has now pledged to join the fight, following a week of escalating rhetoric. But as of this writing, no missiles have been fired, no ships have been struck, and no ground offensive has been launched. The delay is not accidental. There are specific, concrete reasons for it.

The leadership is exposed. Israeli airstrikes in 2025 killed the Houthi Prime Minister, a dozen cabinet members, and eventually the Chief of Staff. The Houthis learned from Hezbollah’s experience: Hassan Nasrallah was killed in a precision strike. The senior Houthi leadership knows that the moment they launch a visible military operation, they become targetable in a way they are not while holding rallies and giving speeches. The calculus of self-preservation is real, even if it is never stated publicly.

The missile and drone capability is degraded. The Red Sea campaign of 2023-2025 depended on weapons systems that have been hit by sustained strikes, complicated by naval interdiction, and undermined by the loss of technical commanders. The Houthis can still launch, but their capacity is diminished, and every launch reveals positions. The asymmetry that made their maritime campaign effective, cheap missiles against expensive ships, works less well when the launch infrastructure itself has been mapped and targeted.

The force they built is designed for a different war. This is the critical point. The air campaign over Iran, the ballistic missile exchanges between Tehran and the Gulf states, the Hezbollah rocket barrages from Lebanon: none of this requires what the Houthis spent months constructing. They did not build a missile force. They built an absorption force. A ground force. A coastal defense force. A force designed for what comes after the air war ends and someone has to decide who controls northern Yemen. Committing it to solidarity strikes on shipping would waste the asset on the wrong fight.

The southern front is unstable. Before the Iran war, the anti-Houthi coalition had fractured. Saudi and UAE proxies were fighting each other. Houthi media from December and January covered this collapse in gleeful detail: the closure of Southern Transitional Council headquarters, STC leaders confined to Riyadh hotels. The Iran war has, ironically, pushed Riyadh and Abu Dhabi closer together as Iranian missiles rain on both their territories. But the structural dysfunction in the south has not been resolved by shared threat, and a mobilized Houthi ground force remains positioned to exploit any opening, in Marib, toward Aden, wherever the vacuum deepens. Launching Red Sea attacks now would risk unifying the coalition against them precisely when it is at its most fractured. The threat to the Yemeni and Saudi Governments is real.

The restraint itself is a weapon. Every day the Houthis hold back while maintaining the posture of imminent action, the threat of Red Sea disruption drives shipping insurance premiums higher. The threat of a southern offensive constrains Saudi decision-making. The threat of escalation adds a card to whatever remains of a negotiating position. The mobilization built the credibility. The restraint extracts the value. This is leverage, and it is working.

The Ground War Question

When the air campaign against Iran ends, someone will have to decide what to do about the Red Sea.

The Houthis have controlled Hodeidah and the northern Yemeni coast for a decade. They have spent months building a mass infantry force explicitly framed around coastal defense. The “Red Death” is not, despite its maritime branding, primarily a missile capability. It is a ground force designed to make any attempt to secure Bab al-Mandab or the Yemeni coastline prohibitively costly.

Any ground operation would face that force: a mobilized population dug into terrain they know, with the ideological infrastructure to absorb casualties at rates that would break a conventional military. Northern Yemen’s Houthi-controlled areas contain roughly twenty million people. After a decade of war, military service has been normalized. Economic collapse has eliminated alternative livelihoods. The theological apparatus that converts death into martyrdom removes the political cost of casualties.

And Iran’s strategic depth remains relevant even if the current regime falls. Whoever emerges in Tehran will need leverage. A northern Yemen that can threaten the Red Sea indefinitely, absorb ground operations indefinitely, and sustain chaos on the Arabian Peninsula indefinitely, remains valuable.

The Houthis are not sitting out this war because they lack commitment. They are sitting out this phase because their capabilities are designed for a different fight. The ground force makes several expansion vectors possible. Rayma’s geography positions it as a gateway to Hodeidah’s coastal approaches from the highlands. A renewed push on Marib would pressure Saudi Arabia’s southern flank and threaten the oil regions. Skirmishes along the Saudi border, quiet in recent months under what appears to have been a tacit understanding, could resume as a pressure tool. And a southern drive toward Aden would exploit the coalition fracture the Houthis have been documenting with visible satisfaction. None of these require the missile capability that has been degraded. All of them require the ground force that has been built. The most reckless option, a direct push toward the Saudi border, would be suicidal for the movement. But a movement that has conscripted populations with no loyalty to its cause may calculate that the cost of that suicide falls on someone else’s sons.

From Nothing to Lose to Everything to Lose

Nothing in this analysis rules out the possibility that the Houthis will enter the war. But the structure of what they have built, and what they now stand to lose, suggests a movement whose incentives have fundamentally shifted.

The Houthis of 2015 were insurgents. They had territory but no state, no institutions, no international profile, no Red Sea leverage, no seat at any table. You cannot lose what you do not have. That recklessness was what made them dangerous.

The Houthis of 2026 run ministries. They control ports. They have a tax system, a zakat authority, a university network, a diplomatic track with the UN, an indirect channel with Riyadh. They have spent months conscripting the population into a machinery of total control. The mobilization documented in this piece is not just a military asset. It is evidence of how much they have invested in holding power.

And that is the trap. The more you build, the more you have to protect. The insurgent who risks everything for a strike on a tanker in the Red Sea is not the same actor as the one running Hodeidah’s port authority and negotiating prisoner exchanges through Muscat. There is no exile option for Abd al-Malik al-Houthi. There is no second Saada to retreat to. The mountain caves that sheltered an insurgency cannot shelter a state apparatus.

This creates a final paradox. The conscription machine documented in this piece depends on the mythology of Houthi strength. The 445 stands in Rayma, the 180 graduates in Al-Makhadir, the institutional participation forced through every government office: all of it was sustained by the perception that the Houthis were powerful, that their Iranian patron was ascendant, that resistance was futile. That perception is now under pressure. The patron’s supreme leader is dead. The arsenal is degraded: ballistic missile launches have dropped 69 percent, drone attacks 55 percent. Israel’s defense minister has publicly vowed to continue operations to prevent the Houthis from strengthening their capabilities and has threatened to strike their leadership if they join the Iran war. Houthis bravado does not match the behavior.

The Houthis are beholden to Iran in every dimension: military, strategic, ideological, and institutional. But at a moment of deep uncertainty over Iran’s own survival, following that patron into the fire would mean risking everything the Houthis have accumulated over a decade of war for solidarity with an entity that may not survive to reciprocate. The ground force documented in this piece is not just a military asset. It may be the only leverage the Houthis have left. Without the Iranian arsenal, without the supply chain, without the patron’s strategic umbrella, manpower is the one card that sustains their position at any future negotiating table. Without it, they have nothing at all.

The Sunni communities that were coerced into this system have no ideological loyalty to it. The outer ring of conscripts from Rayma and Ibb and other areas in Yemen was built on fear and the absence of alternatives, not on belief. If the Houthis cannot demonstrate that they can sustain an external war, if they cannot deliver on the promises that justified the mobilization, then the very population they armed and organized could become their greatest vulnerability. An armed population that was conscripted rather than recruited does not need to be convinced to resist. It only needs to see weakness.

The rational calculus, for now, is that subjugating Yemenis is safer than fighting Americans. Maintaining the conscription machine is lower risk than deploying it. Holding Hodeidah is more valuable than attacking from it. The ground force they built is worth more as a threat than as a sacrifice.

The Red Death is waiting. Not for missiles. The monitoring that we conducted in the Ideology Machine shows what it is waiting for: the bodies it has spent months preparing to spend. But whether those bodies will fight for the Houthis, or against them, may depend on what happens next.