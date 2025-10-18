Fighting the Wrong War Against the HouthisWhat the delayed announcement of Houthi commander Mohammed al-Ghamari’s death tells us about the militia’s control over information and meaning.Fatima Abo AlasrarOct 18, 2025∙ Paid65ShareHouthi propaganda image depicting Mohammed al-Ghamari and Yahya Sinwar as martyrs in a unified ‘Axis of Resistance,’ Published October 17, 2025, in the Houthis ’ media SabaNews.On October 16, 2025, t…This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in