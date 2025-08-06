Manufacturing Obedience in the Name of Gaza: The Reality Behind the Mass Rallies in Houthi areasHow the Houthis turned Gaza solidarity into a compulsory roll-call of loyalty in Yemen.Fatima Abo AlasrarAug 06, 2025∙ Paid66ShareImage from Houthi media of a march by school students in the capital, Sana'a on August 5, 2025 under the title: “From the students of Yemen to the children of Gaza... A promise that won’t be broken, …This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in