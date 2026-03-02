The Ideology Machine

The Ideology Machine

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Ethan D. Chorin's avatar
Ethan D. Chorin
Mar 2

excellent piece as usual Fatima ... One thing I we will not, I think, see is a real effort by the Houthis to close the Bab Al Mandeb, unless there is a system remaining to reward them.

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