President Donald Trump has said the war with Iran "militarily is effectively over," and he reportedly told Vice President JD Vance that the administration doesn't need a deal with Tehran. Tehran is in no hurry either. On November 24, Iran's chief negotiator, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said there would be no action and no negotiations until Iran's seven conditions are met. But the war that Trump calls over is still being fought against Saudi Arabia, through the Houthis.

The Houthis’ gains on Yemen’s southern coast handed Tehran leverage over the second chokepoint it had wanted for a long time. In September, the Iran-backed Houthis seized positions overlooking Bab al-Mandab in a lightning offensive, and after weeks of back-and-forth fighting, they held that coast by mid-November, when the forces defending it deliberately withdrew to protect Aden from a Houthi advance.

Iran’s involvement in the current Red Sea escalation shouldn’t even be a question. Tehran has made clear that it is punishing the Gulf for hosting US bases, and within days of the government forces’ withdrawal, its own media was boasting about that leverage.

On November 15, one of its state outlets wrote about the consequences of the pressure on Saudi Arabia: “...by linking the two sides of the Arabian Peninsula, the prospect of simultaneous maritime pressure on two vital arteries of global trade and energy has put Saudi Arabia in a clamp from both sides.”

Iranian Media Nov. 15, 2026: “Yemen toward Aden.” The subhead says that with tighter control of Bab al-Mandab, Yemeni [Houthi] forces are now moving “toward the conquest of Aden.”

Tehran laid out this plan before the Houthis carried it out, and took credit for it once they did. In June, weeks before the Houthis turned on Saudi shipping, Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani promised a new security belt for Iran’s so-called Axis of Resistance, “from the Strait of Hormuz to Bab al-Mandab, and from the Persian Gulf to the Red Sea.” When the Houthis launched their September offensive with IRGC assistance, Tehran’s media was quick to present it as a front in Iran’s war. One outlet claimed, modestly, that the Houthis had outplayed America: “An apparently weaker actor can raise the cost of passage without fully closing the route, and restrict a significant part of the freedom of action of America and its allies.”

Despite the instability in the Red Sea and rising oil prices after the Houthi offensive, the administration has been reluctant to confront this problem. In October, Trump said the Houthis were hitting Saudi Arabia "in a very nasty way," probably at Iran's behest, but for now, he seems to have decided that it might be best to sit this conflict out as Saudi Arabia is bearing the most direct costs this time. The irony, however, is that both the IRGC and the Houthis read America's caution as what it is: a pause in American protection of the kingdom. Neither the IRGC nor the Houthis will pass up the chance to exploit this moment of American reluctance.

Iranian Media. June 8, 2026: “Qaani: The resistance will build a security belt from Hormuz to Bab al-Mandab.”

Yemen in Iran’s conditions for Hormuz

It’s clear from Tehran’s negotiating position that it benefits from fusing the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea into a single bargaining chip. At the beginning of the negotiations with Washington, the Iranian leadership was quite adamant about offering protection to the Houthis: