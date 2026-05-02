Inside Yemen, the Houthis continued running at full intensity. The Sarkha commemoration that last week’s edition covered ran on across multiple governorates. The training pipeline graduated cohorts at unbroken tempo. The summer-course apparatus ran across districts and institutions, shaping a generation of children that Yemenis themselves are starting to recognize as damaged. The British-linked espionage trial opened its appellate phase on April 26 with the first group of defendants facing death sentences. The Sana’a Foreign Ministry warned that continued Israeli action against Palestine, Lebanon, and Iran could “drag the region into a wider war,” and a Houthi-aligned commentator called for the implementation of peace obligations. Abdul-Malik al-Houthi did not surface in any dated article inside this window, and the leader’s silence while the Houthis underneath him run at full tempo is the political fact this issue is shaped around.