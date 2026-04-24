Houthi Lane: Sarkha Week
During the U.S.-Iran ceasefire, Houthis ran ideological conditioning campaigns, signaled proxy solidarity with Hezbollah, and sustained strikes on their missile infrastructure. April 15–21, 2026.
Iran re-closed the Strait of Hormuz on April 18. The follow-up Islamabad talks never materialized. Trump extended the ceasefire at the last moment on April 21. This briefing tracks what the proxies do while the patron negotiates. In the Houthi lane, the apparatus spent the week running a coordinated ideological conditioning campaign through every institution it controls, elevating Lebanon as a justification for continued mobilization, absorbing strikes on its own missile infrastructure, and absorbing a series of international events, from the Pope’s rebuke of Trump to an IDF soldier smashing a crucifix in south Lebanon, into its propaganda architecture.
There is a narrative the Houthis export to the West, and then there is one they feed their own. We live in the gap between the two. Subscribe.