The morning after the midterm results came in, cartoons mocking Trump were front and center across more than a dozen papers in Tehran, most of them gloating over his party’s defeat and having fun with their graphic depictions of the president.

Reading Iranian media, it’s hard to miss how exhilarated the Iranian establishment is by the midterm election results, not because Tehran favors the Democrats over the Republicans, but because its leaders wanted to see the American president who took them to war, and who gleefully announced the killing of their Supreme Leader, watch his party go down, as they see it, over that very war.