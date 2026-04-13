Axis Week in Brief: The Houthi Lane
The Houthis entered the war to exit it. Their media apparatus spent the final week before the ceasefire building a wartime identity the battlefield could not sustain. April 1-7, 2026
A two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, brokered by Pakistan, took effect on April 8. This issue covers April 1-7, the final week of active war before the pause. In the final week before the ceasefire, the Houthi media apparatus projected a movement at war on every front. The reality was more contradictory. Mohammed Ali al-Houthi told CNN that Yemen possesses the capability to protect Bab al-Mandab; Abdul-Malik al-Houthi directed a million-person march and called for escalation; IRGC communiqués named Yemen as a strike partner. But the movement did not resume Red Sea attacks, did not close Bab al-Mandab, and spent its available drones hitting Yemeni government positions in Shabwa rather than anything in the maritime corridor. Behind the media saturation: a movement cut off from resupply, entering a war late enough to exit it with its reputation intact.
Axis Weekly tracks coordinated information operations across the Iran-led axis in four languages. If this issue was useful to you, subscribe to receive future issues. If you work in policy, research, or journalism and want to discuss any of the findings here, reach out directly.