A two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, brokered by Pakistan, took effect on April 8. This issue covers April 1-7, the final week of active war before the pause. In the final week before the ceasefire, the Houthi media apparatus projected a movement at war on every front. The reality was more contradictory. Mohammed Ali al-Houthi told CNN that Yemen possesses the capability to protect Bab al-Mandab; Abdul-Malik al-Houthi directed a million-person march and called for escalation; IRGC communiqués named Yemen as a strike partner. But the movement did not resume Red Sea attacks, did not close Bab al-Mandab, and spent its available drones hitting Yemeni government positions in Shabwa rather than anything in the maritime corridor. Behind the media saturation: a movement cut off from resupply, entering a war late enough to exit it with its reputation intact.