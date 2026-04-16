The ceasefire between the United States and Iran, brokered by Pakistan, took effect on April 8. This issue covers April 8–14, the first full week under the pause. Much of the Houthi media output during this period was devoted to celebrating what the movement called Iran's 'great victory,' with Abdul-Malik al-Houthi's April 9 speech setting the tone and province-by-province mobilization filling the coverage for the rest of the week. The ceasefire was negotiated through Pakistani shuttle diplomacy, centered on the Strait of Hormuz, with confirmed Chinese involvement. Lebanon was excluded from the pause, and Israel's Operation Eternal Darkness on April 8 killed over 350 people in a single day, giving the Houthi apparatus its preferred pretext: that no ceasefire is legitimate unless it covers every front. The follow-up Islamabad talks on April 11–12 collapsed over Hormuz and the nuclear program, and the U.S. imposed a naval blockade on Iran on April 13. Throughout, the Gulf states were the audience the Houthis' spent the week addressing.